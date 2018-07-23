Why Is Michael Caputo Screaming On CNN This Morning?

Our major news organizations are once again failing America.

Look and listen to this segment with Michael Caputo on CNN's New Day. Host Alisyn Camerota does a good job rebutting his spin, but the real question is, why is this guy on in the first place?

One of the biggest problems with CNN is their "cage match" mentality. Far too frequently, they invite people to appear for the specific purpose of yelling and screaming. They're creating spectacles, infotainment.

And they rarely disclose the ties of their guests. Caputo, for example, before he was a Trump campaign advisor, was an advisor to Kremlin oligarchs. Why invite him on? Is anything he says an attempt to uncover truth? Nope. If anything, he's there to obfuscate.

About the only useful thing about this interview is the fact that Caputo's raw, naked desperation is on display -- which means this will be another interesting week.