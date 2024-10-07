Trump's Eugenics Attack: Migrants Have 'Murder Genes'

During an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump reiterated his fascination with Eugenics and insanely claimed migrants coming into the country have the murder gene.

Trump was rambling and disassembling with his attack on VP Harris, when his addled brain went off into a tangent about murderers and their genes.

This narcissistic buffoon is cracked.

TRUMP: [Kamala Harris] wants to go into government housing. She wants to go into government feeding, she wants to feed people. She wants to feed people governmentally (huh?) She wants to go into a communist party type system. When you look at the things that she proposes, they're so far off, she has no clue. How about allowing people to come through an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers, many of them murdered far more than one person, and they're now happily living in the United States. You know, now a murderer, I believe this, it's in their genes, and we got a lot of bad genes in our country right now. HEWITT: It's astonishing what is happening.

Hugh Hewitt, the Gumby of right-wing interviewers, response to Trump's vitriol was to say he's "just astonished"?

Trump's focus on his family's genes is not new. He's been using it for decades, trying to convince people he is superior to other humans.

Reminds me of Nazi Germany.

Every criticism he made about Harris is a lie. MAGA is pumping out more incredible and despicable lies as the election creeps closer.

In 2020, CNN: The dark subtext of Trump’s ‘good genes’ compliment

“I have Ivy League education, smart guy, good genes. I have great genes and all that stuff, which I’m a believer in,” Trump told a crowd in Mississippi in 2016. “Well, I think I was born with a drive for success,” he told CNN in 2010. “I’m a gene believer. Hey, when you connect two racehorses, you usually end up with a fast horse. And I really was – you know, I had a – a good gene pool from the standpoint of that.” “You have to be born lucky in the sense that you have to have the right genes,” Trump told Oprah Winfrey in 1988.

NY Times, "Michael D’Antonio, who wrote a biography of Mr. Trump in 2015, has credited this view to Mr. Trump’s father. Mr. D’Antonio told PBS’s “Frontline” in a 2017 documentary that members of the Trump family believed that “there are superior people, and that if you put together the genes of a superior woman and a superior man, you get a superior offspring.”