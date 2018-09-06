WATCH: Kavanaugh Stutters Over Kamala Harris' Question On Mueller Probe

Last night, Kamala Harris played prosecutor with Brett Kavanaugh. And since we know good prosecutors don't ask questions when they don't already know the answers, this is quite an exchange.

Harris simply won’t let Kavanaugh weasel out of the question of whether he’s spoken about the Mueller investigation with anyone at the law firm of Trump’s personal attorney, Kasowitz, Benson & Torres. (Kasowitz represented Trump in the early stages of Mueller's Russia investigation.)

And make no mistake: Kavanaugh is clearly trying to weasel out of it.

Via Politico:

“Be sure about your answer, sir,” Harris asked Kavanaugh. Trump’s high court pick appeared nonplussed, responding that “I’m not sure I know everyone who works at that law firm,” but the California Democrat – a veteran prosecutor known for her tenacious questioning and high on her party’s 2020 presidential short lists — would not let up. “How can you not remember whether you’ve had a conversation about Robert Mueller or his investigation with anyone at that law firm?” Harris asked, suggesting that Kavanaugh was “thinking of someone and you don’t want to tell us.” [...] The only explanation for the back-and-forth came from a Democratic aide speaking on condition of anonymity, who said Wednesday night that some in the party "have reason to believe that a conversation happened and are continuing to pursue it."

Remember, the Republicans on the Judiciary committee have marked the relevant documents as privileged. What, exactly, are they trying to hide about Kavanaugh?