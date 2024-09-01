The Felon Sure Seems Rattled Over How Harris Questioned Kavanaugh

Mark Levin threw Donald Trump a softball interview on Saturday night before the Sept. 10th scheduled debate. Trump has likely been watching clips of Kamala Harris questioning his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, during the confirmation hearing in 2018.

In 2020, Trump said, “She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing ... the way she treated now Justice Kavanaugh, and I won't forget that soon,” and he hasn't, especially now since he will be facing off with the former prosecutor soon.

She fought people like I've never seen anything like it," Trump told Levin. "Look at the way she fought Justice Kavanaugh. The viciousness and the violence."

Let's review, shall we?

And this:

She knew that the beer guy would vote against reproductive rights if given the opportunity, and he did.

Those three direct questions have rattled Donald Trump, an adjudicated rapist who interfered with our election. Harris was calm and professional and didn't go off on tangents about bacon, sharks, or electricity. Trump calls that vicious and violent.

The felon knows he's in for a fight on Sept. 10th. He can't provoke her with bizarre attacks on her character on Truth Social or during interviews with Mark Levin or Sean Hannity. This time, Trump is on his own.