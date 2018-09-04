Kavanaugh Hearing Erupts In Applause After Dems Move For Adjournment

Today begins the hearings to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and Democrats are fighting with every tool at their disposal, few in number. Think David versus Goliath.

As soon as Senator Grassley opened the hearing, Senator Kamala Harris interrupted and Democrats were off to the races. When Senator Blumenthal moved to adjourn the hearing, the room erupted in applause.

Here's the first two minutes. As I write, we're 40 minutes into the hearing and they haven't gotten as far as the introduction of Judge Kavanaugh. We have heard more about Merrick Garland, however.

Grassley is currently yelling at everyone about the schedule, after dumping 40,000 documents on committee members last night. Democrats are understandably angry about the rushed process, especially since they have been told they have to pre-clear their documents and video ahead of their questioning.

We will bring any major developments as they happen, or watch the live stream.