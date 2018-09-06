Dana Loesch: Dems Need To Stop 'Insanely Matriarchal Attacks' Designed To 'Terrorize Women'

NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch on Thursday said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should schedule an immediate floor vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court because Democratic senators like Kamala Harris (CA) spend too much time talking at the confirmation hearings.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Loesch suggested that Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D) was “insane” after she objected to a Republican senator, Ben Sasse, who mocked the notion that “women are going to die” if Kavanaugh is allowed to dismantle abortion rights.

Sen. Sasse said protesters have been screaming for decades that “women are going to die.” When you criminalize abortion and limit our reproductive health care, women die. It’s not “hysteria”: We’re in a fight for our lives. Sexist attacks won’t stop us. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 5, 2018

“This is insane!” Loesch exclaimed. “First off, a sitting senator should not be engaging in these matriarchal insane attacks that I actually find inherently sexist. To sit here and say what Ben Sasse — what he said is sexist, as a woman, I’m telling Sen. Gillibrand that this is a hysterical tweet, that this whole tone and this whole argument is hysterical.”

“They act like it’s going to be The Happening 2,” she continued. “Remember that movie with Mark Wahlberg and everybody just drops dead… they act like the moment Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed — because he’s going to be confirmed — that all women are just going to die in the streets.”

Loesch said that Gillibrand’s remarks are a “ridiculous fear mongering tactic from the matriarchy designed specifically to terrorize women.”

“I wish Kristen Gillibrand, I don’t know, would maybe not be so hysterical when you’re tweeting and have a little bit more respect for your audience and not just devolve the argument to this level,” Loesch complained.

Loesch also called on McConnell to use his power as Senate majority leader to schedule a floor vote on Kavanaugh, effectively silencing Democrats on the Judiciary Committee.

“If they’re going to continue these disruptions,” Loesch argued, “then have Mitch McConnell just call for a floor vote. Go ahead and do it. Call everyone’s bluff because these hearings are — [Democrats] are preventing them from proceeding, preventing the American public from hearing the answers from a SCOTUS nominee.”

“We want to hear what Kavanaugh has to say,” she added. “We don’t want to hear Kamala Harris talk and try to get B-roll for her 2020 campaign. We want to hear the answers that Kavanaugh has.”

Loesch concluded by condemning the “tenor of the left.”

“They think this is acceptable discourse and it’s not,” she said.

