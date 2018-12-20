When You're A Supreme Court Justice, You Don't Need No Stinkin' Ethics

Y’all, if it wasn’t raining right now at the beauty salon, my hair would catch on fire. By gawd, this already has steam coming out my ears.

All of the ethics complaints filed against Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation proceedings were dismissed on Tuesday after a panel of federal judges concluded that Kavanaugh is no longer covered by the judiciary’s disciplinary process.

All 83 complaints were dismissed because the ethics code that applies to the judiciary does not apply to Supreme Court justices.

The Washington Post is almost as mad as I am.

Okay, so figure this out. The Supreme Court, who insure the rule of law and that no man is above the rule of law, is … you guessed it, above the rule of law.

I guess it's kinda like the Pope. You become infallible when you become Pope. And, we know how well that worked out.

Republished with permission from JuanitaJean.com