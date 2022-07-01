SCOTUS: We Don't Need No Stinkin' Laws!

My blood pressure is up; it isn't usually. Until this week, I hadn't had a migraine in seven months. This week, I had three -- especially over the pending case that may allow state legislatures to overturn elections by appointing their own electors! (You know, the thing insurrectionist Republicans are under investigation for?) Tra la la!

Stephen Colbert nails it with this week and SCOTUS decisions: "Its been a real roller coaster ride in that I'm nauseous and scared we're all going to die." — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) July 1, 2022

#SCOTUS adds more kerosene to the fire for next term w the so-called "indp state legislature" theory. It could "alter the balance of power within states and provide a pathway to subvert elections results," says election expert @rickhasen https://t.co/1QVjRnuUaG — Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) June 30, 2022

There is an assault on democracy in this country, but it is by the Left not the Right.



It took us 50 years to overturn Roe vs Wade. We worked hard, won elections, and put conservatives on the court.



5 days after losing at Supreme Court, Democrats want to blow up the Senate! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 30, 2022

The abortion ruling was red meat for the fundie Jebus base but the real reason the Koch brothers bought themselves six SCOTUS justices was to gut the Clean Air Act, and that's what they did this week by severely limiting the EPA. — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) July 1, 2022

Republicans in Congress twice stacked SCOTUS to bail them out.



Including John Cornyn. https://t.co/XH1y30bZBe — emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 1, 2022

The Federalist Society 6 on SCOTUS have become our oppressors. Irresponsible, destructive and out of control, they think they’re kings and queens who can shit on the Constitution, the planet and the American people without accountability or consequences. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) June 30, 2022

All 5 Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidates stated during tonight’s debate that same sex couples should not have the right to get married — this came up in the context of what civil rights cases should SCOTUS overturn in post-Roe era. — Charlie Beall (@charlie91bea) June 30, 2022

Democrats in the state Legislature are poised to take up first passage of a constitutional amendment to guarantee access to abortion in New York while also moving to tighten concealed carry requirements following SCOTUS rulings https://t.co/ua0W6KXTxg — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) July 1, 2022

SCOTUS, with its very itchy trigger finger, has reached out to nullify a regulatory scheme that…does not exist. Have a listen to analysis from @catBrahic & me on yesterday‘s big EPA ruling w @djasonpalmer https://t.co/RFISOlHFj4 — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) July 1, 2022

You get what's up with SCOTUS, right? The majority is part of a lunatic fascist cult that wanted to end the Constitution and all of democracy. So now, they have supplanted Breitbart-level conspiracy theory for jurisprudence.



Several of them need to be impeached. https://t.co/HU0S9iHo5k — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) June 30, 2022

It's important to realize that the far-right SCOTUS majority believes the Constitution has been "in exile" since 1937 and that most legislative progress since then is unconstitutional.



They do intend to burn it *all* down. https://t.co/Mbquz5Az8Z — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) July 1, 2022

💰 Extremist dark money groups spent $600,000,000 to radicalize our courts. The energy industry spent another $1,000,000,000 buying politicians and funding Super PACs. The result: SCOTUS stops action on climate change and WE ALL pay the price. — End Citizens United (@StopBigMoney) June 30, 2022

'The court doesn't care': CNN legal analyst delivers chilling implications of latest SCOTUS caseshttps://t.co/2niPKkWsbo — Raw Story (@RawStory) July 1, 2022

Men are rushing to get vasectomies after SCOTUS ruling on Roe vs Wade.https://t.co/4qrBvdKrvd — Ms. Gina 🐝🎁 (@ginajellybeana7) July 1, 2022

NOW OUT: our quick emergency episode on todays #SCOTUS decision in WV v EPA on climate regulation + the future of the administrative state ⁦@kateashaw1⁩ ⁦@LeahLitman⁩ https://t.co/bTQfTAUXxD — Strict Scrutiny Podcast (@StrictScrutiny_) July 1, 2022

Notice how silent conservatives have become about the SCOTUS leak? Something makes me feel like they did a little digging and realized it was a conservative who leaked it and now they want us to forget. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 30, 2022