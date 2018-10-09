With the 2018 Pie Fight just four weeks from today, Prznint Stupid has found an issue that rings true with Possum Hollar: the fight over #JusticeGangBang, Brett Kavanaugh. At a White House Swearing-in Ceremony(!), Prznint Horndog apologized “on behalf of our nation” to the Mayor of Keg City and his family:

At a White House ceremony in the gilded East Room packed with conservative activists, legal officials and White House aides, Trump apologized “on behalf of our nation” to Kavanaugh and his family “for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure.” “Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception,” Trump said. “You, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent,” Trump added, reading from teleprompters.

Really odd stuff because it was not a trial and even if it was, there would have been a real investigation, including the FBI talking to all the principle figures. And note that what he is also saying is that Dr. Ford is a liar. I smell a defamation suit, which might also include discovery.

Anyway, Eiron the Goddess of Irony, laughed so hard she farted:

On Tuesday, Kavanaugh will hear the first two cases of his tenure on the court, STOKELING V. UNITED STATES and UNITED STATES V. STITT, cases that deal with the nuances of robbery and burglary respectively.

“CCOCA COLA ON ME!,” CT didn't yell, “I’m no longer allegedly the most unqualified sex offender on the court!”



