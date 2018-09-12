Susan Collins Calls Crowdfunding Push Against Her A 'Bribe'

The Maine Senator continues to pretend her vote for Kavanaugh won't be a vote against Roe v. Wade. Over a million dollars has been raised already for her 2020 opponent, because nobody believes a word she says anymore.

Source: Mic

Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Monday said that a crowdfunded PAC set up to stop her from voting to confirm embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was tantamount to a “bribe,” broadcasting a warning to the thousands of individuals who had donated in the hopes of influencing her decision.

In an interview with the right-leaning news site Newsmax on Monday, Collins said that entire campaign was tantamount to a “bribe,” and that she would not allow it to shape her decision.

“I consider this quid pro quo fundraising to be the equivalent of an attempt to bribe me to vote against Judge Kavanaugh,” Collins said. “If I vote against him, the money is refunded to the donors. If I vote for him, the money is given to my opponent for the 2020 race.”

“This effort will not influence my vote at all,” she added. “I think it demonstrates the new lows to which the judge’s opponents have stooped.”