$3 Million Now Raised For Susan Collins' 2020 Opponent

After Susan Collins proved once and for all that she's nothing but just another Republican Party stooge, with no moral compass whatsoever, donations came pouring in for her 2020 Senate opponent. So much so that they crashed the CrowdPac site.

A new goal of $4 million for Susan Collins' future opponent will probably be met this weekend. That's how much outrage there is for this purported "moderate" Republican who tried to have her cake and eat it too, by calling Christine Blasey Ford's testimony credible, but then backing the attempted rapist Kavanaugh anyway.

We crashed Crowdpac, but we're back

Hey, Wanted to give you a quick update: this movement has so much momentum that we crashed Crowdpac! Fortunately, our friends there got it back up and running, with much more capacity to handle donations. And since we passed our original goal of $2 million before Susan Collins even announced her vote, we’ve decided it’s time to double down.



Contribute $20.20 now to help us reach our NEW goal of $4 million for Senator Collins’ future opponent, then forward this email to 5 friends to help us keep up this incredible momentum:

Pledge your $20.20, here.

https://www.crowdpac.com/campaigns/387413/either-sen-collins-votes-no-on...