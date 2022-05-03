When Brett 'Brew Meister' Kavanaugh Lied Under Oath About Roe

In between his paeans to beer, Brett Kavanaugh repeatedly told senators during his 2018 nomination hearing that women’s right to an abortion has been affirmed.

“The Supreme Court has recognized the right to an abortion since the 1973 Roe v. Wade case — has affirmed it many times,” he told Lindsey Graham.

Kavanaugh stressed to Dianne Feinstein “the importance of the precedent” under the previous court rulings and a “woman has a constitutional right to obtain an abortion before viability.” He said plainly that Roe was "settled law."

He lied. We knew he was lying. Susan Collins probably knew he was lying, too, but pretending he wasn't made it easier for her to support him.

And now, this ruling will have a cascading effect on dozens of precedents. When Alito says otherwise, he is lying.

I'm not anybody's assigning editor so I apologize for speaking out of turn, but I ASSUME the @nytimes has sent somebody to camp outside Susan Collins's office to get her comment on her boy, alleged attempt rapist Brett Kavanaugh, doing the thing she promised us he wouldn't do. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 3, 2022

Who still wants to know who paid Brett Kavanaugh’s $92,000 country club balance, $200,000 in credit card debt, and $1,200,000 mortgage, buying themselves a Supreme Court justice — and the 5th vote to overturn Roe v. Wade? — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) May 3, 2022

Alito's draft opinion explicitly criticizes Lawrence v. Texas (legalizing sodomy) and Obergefell v. Hodges (legalizing same-sex marriage). He says that, like abortion, these decisions protect phony rights that are not "deeply rooted in history." https://t.co/4690k0KG1F pic.twitter.com/urF7A02INU — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 3, 2022