When Brett 'Brew Meister' Kavanaugh Lied Under Oath About Roe

Remember when he told the Senate that Roe was settled law?
By Susie MadrakMay 3, 2022

In between his paeans to beer, Brett Kavanaugh repeatedly told senators during his 2018 nomination hearing that women’s right to an abortion has been affirmed.

“The Supreme Court has recognized the right to an abortion since the 1973 Roe v. Wade case — has affirmed it many times,” he told Lindsey Graham.

Kavanaugh stressed to Dianne Feinstein “the importance of the precedent” under the previous court rulings and a “woman has a constitutional right to obtain an abortion before viability.” He said plainly that Roe was "settled law."

He lied. We knew he was lying. Susan Collins probably knew he was lying, too, but pretending he wasn't made it easier for her to support him.

And now, this ruling will have a cascading effect on dozens of precedents. When Alito says otherwise, he is lying.

