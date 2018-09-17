Kavanaugh And Ford Will Testify Monday; Vote Postponed

UPDATE:

The vote has been postponed, and the committee will hear testimony next Monday from Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford.

BIG NEWS: Senate Judiciary will hold a hearing with both Professor Ford and Kavanaugh on Monday. This Thursday’s committee vote has been postponed, according to a Republican briefed on the plans.



Story TK — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) September 17, 2018

(Original post below)

--

I don't trust Susan Collins to do the right thing, but at least she's calling for testimony under oath from both Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford.

Professor Ford and Judge Kavanaugh should both testify under oath before the Judiciary Committee. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 17, 2018

Jeff Flake agrees.

NEWS: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) tells me in an intv he that doesn’t think the Judiciary Cmte should move ahead with its Thursday vote on Kavanaugh until they hear more from Christine Blasey Ford. “For me, we can’t vote until we hear more.” — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) September 16, 2018

That should do it for the "wrap this up quickly" faction of the Republican Senate. Susan Page noted to Andrea Mitchell,

"The Susan Collins tweet is decisive, it means they can't go forward, they need her support, they need her vote. and Senator Flake, who is on the committee and has said that he wanted some more time. So this means, I think, it seems to me very, very likely that we're going to have testimony under oath by both of them in person under the committee. and people will then make a decision on who they believe because at the moment they're saying diametrically different stories."

If you're following what's going on with Kavanaugh's yearbook on Twitter, you've been utterly disgusted by the behavior he actually bragged about in print. It's frat boy rapey rape-ness, along with way too much sexual detail and a strong commitment to binge drinking. (See @riotwomennn on twitter for the ghastly details.)

Looks like "Bart" liked to party and what a resume. Treasurer of the Keg City Club (100 kegs or bust) and liked to ask "Have you boofed yet?" I don't know many smart guys who would write that about themselves - even at 17.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Kristin Carpenter (@katiesmom2004) September 17, 2018

And regardless of how you feel about these particular charges being part of the discussion, Kavanaugh allegedly lied to the Senate in a confirmation hearing in 2003. GOP is willfully hiding his emails from his time working for the Dubya administration.

The argument that rape at 17 "doesn't count" is already sickening and misogynistic, but it quickly turns laughable if you think lying under oath to the US Senate at age 38 doesn't count either.

And in a lifetime appointment? Everything counts.