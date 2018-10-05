Senator Collins Announces Her Full Support For Kavanaugh, Manchin Follows

In an interminably long drawn-out speech that could have been written by Mitch McConnell himself, Senator Susan Collins announced with joy in her heart and a song on her lips that she was all in for Brett Kavanaugh. Indeed, the sum and substance of her speech was a full-throated song of support for him. 30 minutes of televised love for Brett Kavanaugh, staged and brought to you by the extreme cynics in the Republican party.

Were we expecting anything else?

In what could possibly be the most ironic statement she made, she said that the argument that Trump shouldn't be allowed to fill a Supreme Court seat "ignores our recent history."

And in the clip above, we see Senator Collins bemoan the extreme division that exists, and the "dysfunctional process" by which Supreme Court justices are confirmed.

Please, Senator Collins, see if you can remember back to 2016. No? Then perhaps the words MERRICK FCKING GARLAND will resonate. Nope, she forgot those.

And then she had the nerve to say this: "My fervent hope is that Brett Kavanaugh will work to lessen the divisions in the Supreme Court so we have less 5-4 decisions."

Are you kidding me right now, Susan Collins?

My fervent hope is that unicorns fart gold coins too, Senator. Screw you and your fervent hopes.

Kavanaugh will be confirmed. Joe Manchin has indicated he's willing to cast the tiebreaking vote.

I want to say one thing about this. They are going to confirm this man without the records of his fckery with the Bush Administration or a resolution to the extreme partisanship he showed in that final hearing. After his confirmation -- by Pence or by Manchin -- we cannot let this die. We must stay vigilant, and DEMAND his recusal with respect to each and every current case he has a conflict of interest in.

UPDATE:

Protesters shouting "Shame!" at Joe Manchin while he weasels with reporters is special. I've given him a lot of latitude because I know he's in a hard state but honestly? Screw him.