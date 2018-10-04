Susan Collins Finds Her Figleaf; Calls FBI Investigation 'Thorough'
Sen. Susan Collins says that this travesty of an investigation was thorough, you know, for one that did not interview either primary sources (the victim or the accuser), which means that the FBI isn’t investigating the obvious perjury of Caveman Kavenaugh.
So, as figleaves go, this one gives Collins her patented cover.
Great Job Maine. Vote Collins out when you get a chance, Mmm-kay?
crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors
UPDATE (Frances Langum): Protestors are in Collins's office to meet with her:
Comments