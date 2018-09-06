Kamala Harris Knew Exactly Who Kavanaugh Talked To At Kasowitz Law Firm When She Grilled Him

After Senator Kamala Harris grilled SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh about any conversations he had with someone at former Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz' law firm, the denials flowed.

"There have been no discussions regarding Robert Mueller’s investigation between Judge Kavanaugh and anyone at our firm,” Kasowitz spokesman told The Washington Post.

On Thursday, Kavanaugh stuck to his guns: He had not had a conversation with anyone at that law firm about the Mueller investigation, and was in fact still confused about why this was even a question.

Here is why it was a question: Marc Kasowitz wrote a letter of opinion for Trump about the Mueller investigation, and that letter had some obscure footnotes which align with Brett Kavanaugh's views on executive power.

This is a notable find. The language of the Kavanaugh opinion that Kasowitz relied on is here: https://t.co/1YkXtCFjhA



"The President may decline to prosecute certain violators of federal law just as the President may pardon certain violators of federal law." --> https://t.co/g40KdUnsZf — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 6, 2018

And here's the relevant part of the Kasowitz letter (as posted by the NYT in June:https://t.co/N6r3SW9Dux pic.twitter.com/YAr2u9OUZe — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 6, 2018

OH. Well, how did that happen, anyway? How could those obscure points end up in that letter from Kasowitz? How can that BE?

Here's how. Kasowitz knew, when Senator Harris asked him yesterday, exactly who she was thinking of: A Kasowitz partner by the name of Ed McNally, who also happened to be a very close associate of Kavanaugh's when they worked together in the White House.

Carol Leonig reported on Twitter that Kavanaugh acknowledged a "close friendship" with McNally, but denied (as did the White House), that they ever spoke about the Mueller investigation.

Those denials are not under oath, of course. They are simply denials to the press.

McNally wasn't just a boat passing in the night. Via The New York Times:

Edward McNally, who worked on homeland security legal issues in the White House, said Mr. Kavanaugh had to ensure that every word of proposed executive orders or speeches was vetted by the relevant agencies before going to the president, sometimes trying to reconcile competing views. “He was regarded as a fair, neutral, straightforward arbiter,” Mr. McNally said.

↓ Story continues below ↓

According to the acknowledgements in Alberto Gonzales' book, McNally and Kavanaugh were two of the people who always attended staff meetings:

In his 2016 autobiography, Alberto Gonzales acknowledged Kavanaugh & Edward McNally [now a partner at Kasowitz law firm] as 2 of the lawyers who regularly attended his staff meetings when he served as Bush WH counsel. Kavanaugh & McNally worked closely during that time.#Maddow pic.twitter.com/mTgTwoti62 — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) September 6, 2018

When Senator Harris told Kavanaugh she thought he was thinking of a person and didn't want to say (in the video above), she knew exactly who she was talking about, and you should assume that his unwillingness to step up and admit he had a good friend who was a partner at that firm in the same office with Marc Kasowitz who signed the letter of opinion for Donald Trump was for a reason.

Watch the exchange between them again in the video above and see it in a whole new light.