Fox News' Eric Bolling Says 'Don't Put Stephen Miller In Front Of The Cameras Again'

Remember that utterly unhinged rant from Stephen Miller at yesterdays White House Press Briefing? You know, the one where he threw the word "Cosmopolitan Bias" at CNN's Jim Acosta for threatening to ask him questions about the despicable new immigration ban aimed at curtailing *legal* immigration to those who can only speak English and already possess skills for jobs.

Well, even Fox News and conservative groups were upset by Miller's words. The Hill reports that Fox News host Eric Bolling criticized Stephen Miller for his comments and went so far as to say, "Don't put that guy in front of the cameras again."

Bolling also said that although he disagreed with some parts of the immigration bill, he felt that it is "really, really important for the country. Merit-based immigration is fantastic. Conservatives are behind it, going, 'About time, awesome.' And then they put Stephen Miller out there to deliver the message and look what we get."

We get a Goebbel's inspired propaganda manager delivering a despicable, clearly racist message about an immigration ban. Exactly.

Bolling added: "He's a great policy adviser. He is not a communications person. Don't put that guy in front of the cameras again... They really have to fix their communications department."

Um, what "communications department"?

The Hill also reports that various conservative groups are calling for an end to on air Press Briefings after the Miller/Acosta immigration tussle because it just looks so darn bad and lays their clearly nationalist agenda exposed for all to see.

Allahpundit, a conservative blogger laid it out in black and white:

"Anyone still want to argue against my position that the White House briefing shouldn’t be televised? What happened here is simple: Reporters knew they were going to go toe-to-toe today with one of the few committed nationalists in the White House on the pet issue of the populist right, the one that helped Donald Trump get elected and turned Steve Bannon into a power broker. They had to make their opposition plain, if not to the average person watching than at least to their colleagues in the media who would have torched them for not questioning Miller aggressively. This reeks of 'virtue-signaling' even more than it does of standard media bias.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

I guess the nationalist far right really doesn't like a spotlight on their nativist policies. Like cockroaches, they want to hide in the darkness, leaving trails of feces and bacteria in their wake. When put under the light, they scurry away and scream "no more on air Press Briefings!" and hope the media will let them continue dismantling our country.