WH Spox Stephen Miller Nearly Comes To Blows With Jim Acosta Over Insane Immigration Proposal

Thank goodness today's White House Press Briefing was on camera because the fireworks we saw from CNN's Jim Acosta and White House Nazi #2, Stephen Miller, was *insane*. Miller was not prepared for Acosta's direct questions nor was he capable of changing the subject as Acosta came back with follow up upon follow up. It was journalism at its best. Here is a bit of the exchange in writing, but please watch the video and be prepared to clap until your hands are red.

Acosta: What you're proposing or the approximated is proposing here is it not does not as I understand like it's in keeping with American tradition when it comes to immigration. The Statue of Liberty says -- doesn't say anything about speaking English or being able to be a computer programmer. Aren't you trying to change what it means to be an immigrant coming into this country if you're telling them you have to speak English? Can't people learn how to speak English when they get here? Miller: Well, first of all, right now it's a requirement that to be naturalized you have to speak English, so the notion that did wouldn't be would be very unusual. Secondly, I don't want to get into a whole thing about history here, but the Statue of Liberty is a symbolic of American liberty lighting the world. The poem that you're referring to was added later. It's not actually a part of the original Statue of Liberty, but more fundamentally -- Acosta: You're saying that that does not represent what the country has always thought of as immigration coming into this country? Miller: I'm saying -- that sounds like some National Park revisionism. the statute of -- (overspeak) Acosta: They're not always going to speak English, Steven. They're not always going to be highly skilled. Miller: (flustered) Jim, Jim, I appreciate your speech. So let's talk about this.

Miller was not happy to be confronted with the whole "Bring me your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore, Send these, the homeless, tempest tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door" idea. Just English speaking white folks with lots of skills, eh, Goebbels?

Ok, back to the little back and forth...

Miller tried to throw out lots of numbers. Random immigration numbers. Blah blah...

Miller: Jim, Jim, Jim, you don't think that a wall affects green card policy. you couldn't possibly believe that, do you? Actually, the notion that you actually think that immigration is at a historic low -- with the new chief of staff on Monday talking about how border crossings were -- I want to be serious, Jim, do you really at CNN not know the difference between green card policy and illegal immigration? I mean, you really don't know that? Acosta: My father was an immigrant. He came to this country right before the Cuban Missile Crisis and obtained a green card. Yes, people who immigrate to this country not through Ellis Island -- in other ways, do obtain a green card at some point. They do it through a lot of hard work and yes, they may learn English as a second language later on this life, but this whole notion of well, they have to learn English before they get to the United States, are we just going to bring in people from Great Britain and Australia? Miller: I can honestly say, I am shocked at your statement that you think that only people from Great Britain and Australia would know English. It's actually -- it reveals your cosmopolitan bias to a shocking degree...this is an amazing moment. This is an amazing moment that you think only people from Great Britain or Australia would speak English is so insulting to millions of hard-working immigrants who do speak english from all over the world. Jim, have you honestly never met an immigrant from another country who speaks English outside of Great Britain and Australia? is that your personal experience? (overspeak) Acosta: It sounds like you're trying to engineer the racial and ethnic flow of people into this country. Miller: Jim, that is one of the most outrageous, insulting, ignorant and foolish things you've ever said and for you that's still a really -- the notion that you think that this is a racist bill is so wrong and so insulting.

Twitter was ON fire during this incredible exchange:

Ok that Stephen Miller presser was insane. I can't believe I just watched that in 2017. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 2, 2017

Kudos to @Acosta and @AprilDRyan for taking on Stephen Miller today. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 2, 2017

This @Acosta / Stephen Miller fight is pretty wild. Miller is the most condescending human on this planet. What a POS#PressBriefing Wow — Adam Steinhaus (@AdamMatthew21) August 2, 2017

.@Acosta WOW, thank you for taking on that psychopath Stephen Miller. Damn. Looking forward to getting ahold of that video. — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 2, 2017

Stephen Miller is now lecturing @Acosta about what the Statue of Liberty *ACTUALLY* means. Seriously. — Josh Dorner (@JoshDorner) August 2, 2017

Watching an actual Nazi fight with a reporter makes me miss the utterly unhinged Scaramucci a tiny bit.