Politics
Bartiromo And Miller Worry Voting Rights Will Put Dems In Charge 'Forever'

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and former Trump administration official Stephen Miller worried over the weekend that Democrats will be in charge "forever" if voting rights are expanded or protected.
During an interview on Bartiromo's Sunday morning program, the Fox News host accused social media platforms of inflicting "cancel culture" on conservative voices.

Miller argued that Republicans should pass laws protecting Chrisitians on social media as soon as the party regains control of government.

"Yeah, will Republicans have the chance?" Bartiromo agreed. "That's the whole point of H.R. 1, Nancy Pelosi wanting to put this bill through so that Democrats are in charge forever or certainly decades. Your thoughts on election integrity and that Democrat [sic] H.R. 1 bill."

"It's a real sign of the threat to the health of our democracy," Miller opined. "When democracy faces risk, when democracy is imperilled, what you see happening instead is the party in power tries to change the rules of the game structurally to stay in power."

Miller argued that the voting rights bill is "a very dangerous path to go down."

"H.R. 1 is saying, now that we're in power, let's fundamentally change the rules of how elections are conducted to stay in power," he continued.

"Unbelievable," Bartiromo gasped.

"That's a very scary thing," Miller said. "And so if you care about democracy, you should all say with one voice, no, it is the right of every state in this union to set their own election rules as desired by their own citizens to protect the security and integrity of their own elections. That's fundamental!"

"It's all quite extraordinary," Bartiromo lamented.

