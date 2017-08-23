Fox Panelist Freaks Out On James Clapper

Last night on CNN, James Clapper very somberly pointed out that Donald Trump is not fit to be President.

And today Fox News went on the warpath against him.

Tony Shaffer was brought on Fox and Friends to "defend" Donald Trump and that means attacking James Clapper's character.

Jim Clapper is an idiot. I’ve briefed that man several times. When I briefed him on very complex operations, you can see this vacant look, he just doesn’t get stuff.

Shaffer also accused Clapper of being “a political bot.”

And of course, what Clapper had to say about Trump? That's got a conspiracy theory attached to it. There must be some grand plan among "the Left" to discredit Trump, and Clapper is simply "parroting" what that grand conspiracy is teaching him to say. (Not making that up.)

Clapper said that Trump was unfit to serve as president. But that is just “a trial balloon to see how this narrative plays, because Russia didn’t work, and I don’t think this whole ‘Trump is a supremacist’ is working.”

Russia didn't work? When we haven't even heard from Mueller yet? That's some mighty fine audience soothing you're doing there, Shaffer. Watch out, it will come back to sting you when it turns out there IS something, in fact, lots of somethings, about the Trump/Russia investigation.

I notice no one on Fox is talking about how Trump tried to get Mitch McConnell to stop the Trump Russia investigation, which in itself may well be obstruction of justice. Again.

And if you don't think the "Trump is a (why did you leave out 'White,' Tony?) supremacist" is sticking to Donald. You haven't been paying attention to crowd size outside Trump's ego-stroking "rallies."

Nice try, Tony.