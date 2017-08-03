Oops: Trump Retweets Fox News Story That Blames Him For Rising Obamacare Costs

President Donald Trump promoted a Fox News article that suggests he is responsible for Obamacare premium hikes.

At 4:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, Trump shared a tweet from his favorite morning show, Fox & Friends, that warned Obamacare premiums would be rising.

Insurers seeking huge premium hikes on ObamaCare plans https://t.co/YrUwvMKlyb — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 3, 2017

But the article concluded by suggesting that the president was at fault for the premium hikes because he had threatened to withhold payments from insurers.