Oops: Trump Retweets Fox News Story That Blames Him For Rising Obamacare Costs
President Donald Trump promoted a Fox News article that suggests he is responsible for Obamacare premium hikes.
At 4:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, Trump shared a tweet from his favorite morning show, Fox & Friends, that warned Obamacare premiums would be rising.
Insurers seeking huge premium hikes on ObamaCare plans https://t.co/YrUwvMKlyb
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 3, 2017
But the article concluded by suggesting that the president was at fault for the premium hikes because he had threatened to withhold payments from insurers.
The Journal reported that insurers are concerned about Trump’s threat to halt payments to the industry that in turn help bring down costs, as well as whether Republicans will continue to enforce the individual mandate to buy insurance.
According to the Journal, one insurer in Montana linked the bulk of its proposed 23 percent increase to those two concerns.
