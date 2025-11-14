Trump To Combat Rising Food Costs By Undoing Stupid Thing He Did

We all knew that Trump's tariff tantrums would wreak havoc on our economy, but Republicans played along and allowed the president to do whatever the fuck he wanted. Voters are rightfully concerned about affordability, so Trump is springing into action by making tariff exemptions for the tariffs he said would never cause unaffordability. Trump breaks things, then expects credit when he "fixes" them. It's no wonder the jobless rate won't be reported in this month's jobs report.

Last week, Trump insisted, "Our groceries are way down. Everything is way down. So I don't want to hear about the affordability," and of course, that's a blatant lie, as well as a slap in the face to hard-working Americans.

And he knows it's a lie; that's why his administration wants to combat rising food costs with tariff exemptions.

Via The New York Times (around the paywall because we're still mad at them):

The Trump administration is preparing broad exemptions to certain tariffs in an effort to ease elevated food prices that have provoked anxiety for American consumers, according to three people briefed on the actions.

The change would apply to certain reciprocal tariffs the president announced in April, including on products coming from countries that have not struck trade deals with the administration, the people said, discussing a pending announcement on the condition of anonymity. The exemptions are expected to include beef and citrus products, although the people cautioned that President Trump had not made a final decision. The issue of increasing beef imports has been a source of contention among U.S. ranchers, who say it runs counter to Mr. Trump’s philosophy of boosting domestic production. If the proposal goes forward, it would be the latest rollback of one of the president’s key economic policies over growing concerns about affordability, even as Mr. Trump has insisted — wrongly — that prices are down. Last week, Democrats won elections around the country in large part by harnessing worries about the cost of living.

So, he's admitting that we are paying for the tariffs.

If tariffs don’t raise prices, tariff exemptions shouldn’t reduce them.



This policy is a concession of everything we’ve been saying about tariffs all along. https://t.co/7pQ96OV6uo — Micah (@micah_erfan) November 14, 2025

Trump’s new “affordability” push is basically reversing the tariffs he said would never cause un-affordability. @nytimes.com 🤡

www.nytimes.com/2025/11/13/u... — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 2025-11-14T12:06:24.359Z

Our Treasury secretary just discovered where coffee and bananas come from. www.nytimes.com/2025/11/13/u... — Bill Grueskin (@bgrueskin.bsky.social) 2025-11-13T23:43:36.565Z

And we have no viable healthcare plan from the Trump administration. But at least President Twinkle Toes will have a new ballroom. Priorities! I'm going to take my $5,000 DOGE check, and my $2,000 tariff check, and put down on a 50-year mortgage. MAGA, bitches!