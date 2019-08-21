Trump Retweets That 'Israelis Love Him Like The Second Coming Of God'

Trump retweets all sorts of crackpot conspiracy theorists, especially if they're even half as sycophantic as nutjob Wayne Allan Root. But today's stuff was especially egregious, basically saying that Israelis view Trump as the Second Coming of God. Which is a particularly odd and offensive statement, considering Jews don't believe in a Second Coming at all, and that the phrase is usually associated with Jesus Christ, suggesting that neither Root or Trump knows a damn thing about Jews or Israelis.
Just offensive stuff on every level.
Source: Washington Post
President Trump went on Twitter on Wednesday to quote a conservative radio host and known conspiracy theorist who praised him as “the greatest President for Jews” and claimed that Israelis “love him like he is the second coming of God.”
In his tweets, Trump thanked Wayne Allyn Root for “the very nice words.”
Root has promoted numerous conspiracy theories, including that former president Barack Obama was not born in the United States, that Democratic National Committee staff member Seth Rich was killed by any one of a number of prominent Democrats, that a mass shooting in Las Vegas was coordinated by Muslims and that the person responsible for the death of Heather Heyer at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville was paid by a wealthy Democrat.
Root has also been leading an effort to persuade Jews to leave the Democratic Party and support Trump, whom he has previously called the first Jewish president in the same sense the Bill Clinton was sometimes called the first black president.
And yet here we are. In crazyland, every fricken day.