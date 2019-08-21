Trump Retweets That 'Israelis Love Him Like The Second Coming Of God'

Trump retweets all sorts of crackpot conspiracy theorists, especially if they're even half as sycophantic as nutjob Wayne Allan Root. But today's stuff was especially egregious, basically saying that Israelis view Trump as the Second Coming of God. Which is a particularly odd and offensive statement, considering Jews don't believe in a Second Coming at all, and that the phrase is usually associated with Jesus Christ, suggesting that neither Root or Trump knows a damn thing about Jews or Israelis.

Just offensive stuff on every level.

Source: Washington Post

President Trump went on Twitter on Wednesday to quote a conservative radio host and known conspiracy theorist who praised him as “the greatest President for Jews” and claimed that Israelis “love him like he is the second coming of God.” In his tweets, Trump thanked Wayne Allyn Root for “the very nice words.” Root has promoted numerous conspiracy theories, including that former president Barack Obama was not born in the United States, that Democratic National Committee staff member Seth Rich was killed by any one of a number of prominent Democrats, that a mass shooting in Las Vegas was coordinated by Muslims and that the person responsible for the death of Heather Heyer at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville was paid by a wealthy Democrat. Root has also been leading an effort to persuade Jews to leave the Democratic Party and support Trump, whom he has previously called the first Jewish president in the same sense the Bill Clinton was sometimes called the first black president.

“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words. “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world...and the Jewish people in Israel love him.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

....like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God...But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for.....

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

.....all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.” Wow! @newsmax @foxandfriends @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

And yet here we are. In crazyland, every fricken day.

We are in danger: Trump is clearly mentally ill & unfit for office. @SpeakerPelosi should do her job & impeach him already. Also convene a commission to find out if he actually believes he is the “King of the Jews” and is heralding the “second coming.” #ThisisNuts https://t.co/Y6DJrq845j — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) August 21, 2019

You don’t get to call Jews ignorant and then say the Jews love you like you’re the second coming WHEN JEWS DON’T EVEN BELIEVE THERE WAS A FIRST COMING — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 21, 2019

Pointing out that whether a joke or out of a serious belief, we have a President talking about being King of the Jews and the second coming of God.



Imagine those words from any other President.



That is where we are.



I don't care what your party is. That. Is. Crazy. — Tiffany Bond (I) 🦞🇺🇸 (@TiffanyBond) August 21, 2019