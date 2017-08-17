Report: Steve Bannon's Florida House Was Meth Lab And More

Remember when everyone started opining that Bannon always looks like he is waking up from the longest bender ever because he may be a very poorly functioning, racist ass?

Well, it may be even worse than that, if even 25% of this report is true. What does it say? That Bannon's house in Florida was a den of debauchery - making porn, housing drug users and even making meth in the bathrooms and sinks. Reports come from multiple first-person accounts, starting with the new renter of the home, award-winning cinematographer Lawrence Curtis

Shareblue reports that when Curtis first visited the house, he was told by the real estate agent that the previous tenants “were not very upstanding people” and had “severely damaged” the property. Some disturbing details: padlocks on all the doors, video cameras everywhere, destroyed the bathtub, counters and floors. She also said it was known as a "party house."

He didn't know what kind of partying was done, but it appears to be worse than your average party. For example, the bathtub in the master bathroom was partially melted from what appears to be manufacturing of methamphetamine.

These stories were corroborated by many other members of the community, including handymen and neighbors. For example, Felix, a handyman, told Curtis he had personally “witnessed women and men being filmed in the act.” He also described the buckets of chemicals and bags of trash and rags he had to remove and said that the master bathtub “appeared melted by some form of acid.”

The pest control man said he saw drug use every time he came to the house “even at early day hours.” He described one tenant as a “a heavy set man” (Bannon?) who offered him “girls for sex and/or drugs in lieu of payment.” He says he never accepted that offer.

The oven range man flat out refused to come to the house until the tenants moved out. Even though there was a warranty for on going service, he refused to go. He said "that house is evil and the people are evil." The company only returned after being told that the tenants had moved out for good. When he finally did arrive and see that Curtis was living there, he shared stories that were beyond disturbing. Sometimes “the tenants would scream at him to leave and threatened him with violence.” Other times he was let in and saw "topless and naked men and women and the constant presence of drugs, which they would sometimes offer to him."

After taking possession of the house, Curtis bought Accumeth tests to check for the presence of the substance. It came up positive on six different tests. Shortly after moving in, Curtis began to get very sick - fatigue, inability to sleep, eye and skin irritation, chronic chest pain, and dizziness. He would feel better when he was away from the house for more than a few days.

After having a company come in to test for drugs and finding positive results for both high levels of meth and cocaine, he moved out. He is still suffering long term health problems.