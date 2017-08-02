That's Gonna Leave A Mark: Trump Approval Lowest Ever

Given that Donald Trump can't handle it when a Wall Street Journal reporter tells him the response to his Boy Scout Jamboree speech was "mixed"....

...how is he gonna react when the results of the latest Quinnipiac poll are NOT mixed, not at all?

Q poll: Trump his hits lowest job approval since the inauguration.



33 Approve

61 Disapprove

NET -28https://t.co/ZJey8nyeF3 pic.twitter.com/ThU1bbniAr — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 2, 2017

Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating he has ever had, since his biggest inauguration crowd ever. Bigly down. Lowest. And extreme of low.

And let me remind you that Quinnipiac skews conservative. I have often joked that Quinnipiac only calls those people who send away for reverse mortgage DVD's.

The details are just awful:

American voters say 54 - 26 percent that they are embarrassed rather than proud to have Trump as president. Voters say 57 - 40 percent he is abusing the powers of his office and say 60 - 36 percent that he believes he is above the law. "It's hard to pick what is the most alarming number in the troubling trail of new lows for President Donald Trump," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "Profound embarrassment over his performance in office and deepening concern over his level-headedness have to raise the biggest red flags.

Donald Trump has lost nearly every demographic, including whites without a college education! The lone holdouts? Those identifying first and foremost as Republicans. Congress should think about that as they try to pretend that "Trumpism" doesn't affect them or their party. He's hanging around their neck and everyone knows it.

If you've been feeling despair over Trump and thinking you're alone or isolated, forget it. You're in the majority.