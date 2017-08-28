White House Releases Photos Of Trump Sitting Alone At Camp David While Pence Runs Situation Room

By David
White House Releases Photos Of Trump Sitting Alone At Camp David While Pence Runs Situation Room

White House photos released over the weekend show President Donald Trump sitting quietly alone at Camp David as Vice President Mike Pence and other cabinet members gathered in the Situation Room to deal with the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Investigative reporter Christina Wilkie‏ pointed out the photos in a Twitter post on Sunday.

UPDATE from Frances Langum

Were the White House photos done for product placement for Trump's USA hats?


