Bill O'Reilly: Trump Not Smart Enough To Grasp The History Of The Nazis

Bill O'Reilly was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter and when asked about Trump and the Charlottesville incident, defended him by saying he failed at basic history, "So if you understand history — and I think Trump does to some extent, but not perhaps to the extent that is needed in this day and age "

Trump had plenty of time to hone up on history after his moronic defense of white nationalists blew up in his face, but he didn't.

Trump continued to double down on his hateful and despicable words.

The disgraced former Fox News host had penned an op-ed in The Hill back in August, and used the same defense for Trump.

But Bill also denigrated our education system by saying most of Americans have no idea how evil Hitler or the Nazis were -- so it's not only Trump that's a moron.

"But in many American public schools, World War II and Nazism is barely mentioned. Adolph Hitler has become a caricature of evil, a distant monster.He should be as vivid as today's sunrise. BillO believes he's the only person that truly understands Donald Trump."

That's just false and fake, Bill.

Most every American knows how evil Adolf Hitler was and what unthinkable horrors the Nazis performed on our Jewish brethren, as well as the world.

THR made the point that Trump, as president should know better.

O'Reilly said, "He wasn't thinking about Nazis and what they did in World War II and the Holocaust. He was thinking, "I saw on television bad people, Nazis, neo-Nazis, but I also saw Antifa people bring weapons to the park and look for trouble." He saw it, so he said it without stepping back and saying, "You know what? I got to put perspective in play here. I'm the president." So he didn't do that. And that's why he got hammered."

THR replied, "But there is an interpretation that he said those things because he does not want to alienate his white nationalist supporters."

O'Reilly, "No, no, no, no. It's not his style. He doesn't think that way. What he thinks about is, who's attacking me unfairly? Who's giving me a hard time? And I tell him all the time, "Look, you're the president, you know, and you're going to get it no matter what you say. You can't win it." But is Trump going to listen to me? No, he's not."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Trump's entire base support comes from white grievances and white nationalism.



Trump's actions after his original defense of "many sides" and "the Nazis had permits to march in Charlottesville", make O'Reilly's words moot.

Who could ever forget his insane rally in Phoenix Arizona where Trump spent twenty minutes re-litigating the entire event?