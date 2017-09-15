British Prime Minister Scolds Trump About Parsons Green Attack

After reports came in about an explosion in the London Subway, "El Presidente Cheeto" offered his usual unhelpful and self-serving thoughts.

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

As usual the British authorities were not amused.

#London police: #Trump's tweet "pure speculation given we don’t know who is involved. Any speculation is unhelpful."

British Prime minister Theresa May was asked about our president's comments and she responded.

The Guardian reports:

"May was unusually critical of the US president, saying: “I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation.” When the president tweeted, no suspect had been identified and no group or individual had claimed responsibility for the blast. The Met police said the president’s comments were unhelpful and “pure speculation”. There was no immediate response from the White House to questions about the basis of Trump’s assertion.

Will Theresa May now be considered spreading "fake news" about Trump by his spokespeople?

England suspended sharing intelligence with the U.S. once so far because of Trump's big mouth, but he could care less.

The former chief of staff of Theresa May tweeted this out: