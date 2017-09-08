Mueller Wants To Interview White House Staff About Trump Tower Meeting Statement

It looks like Special Counsel Robert Mueller is really digging in to this Trump Tower June 2016 meeting and the statement that was crafted while on Air Force One. You know, the one where he made numerous contradictory statements.

Mueller may be interested in finding out how much Donald Trump was involved in this statement. CNN is reporting that Mueller's team has approached the White House about setting up meetings with any staffers that were aboard Air Force One to determine what they saw, heard or knew about.

The things Mueller may want to know: who was involved in writing it, who was in the room, what was included (and why), what was left out (and why), who made final decisions about the statement. Mueller may also be looking into efforts to "conceal information," which would assist in an obstruction of justice case and show a pattern from the Trump White House.

CNN reports that interviews have not begun and the list of staff is short, but that list could grow as interviews begin. Reports are that the White House is trying to figure out how to aide in providing funds for attorneys to aide staffers who face interviews in the Russia probe.

Where there is smoke, there is fire. It's only September and we are seeing a growing wildfire.