Trump Admits Writing Phony Statement For His Son On Russian Meeting At Trump Tower

In a flurry of wild and off the wall statements to the press this morning, Trump tried to gaslight the press about the infampus Air Force One statement and never denied writing his son's lying response to the NY Times when it was discovered Junior, Manafort and Jared met with Russians at Trump Tower to get dirt on Hillary Clinton.

In a gaggle he opined that he felt bad about Manafort and Michael Cohen

Kristen Welker asked, "Mr. president, about Don jr., did you dictate the statement about Don jr?"

Trump replied, "Let's not talk about it."

Actually, he did want to talk about it.

"But can you tell us?"

Trump continued, "You know what that is? It's irrelevant. It's a statement to "The New York Times." the phony, failing New York Times." He shushed Welker's follow-up. "Just wait a minute, wait a minute."

Welker said, "To clear it up."

"That's not a statement to a high tribunal of judges, understand? That's a statement to the phony "New York Times." In fact, frankly, he shouldn't even speak to "the New York Times because they only write phony stories anyway, although yesterday they wrote a nice story -- ," Trump said.

The NY Times is not phony, obviously, but then he praises them in the same breath for writing a positive story about him. Urg.

Trump is telling the press that unless he's under oath to a high tribunal of judges, he can lie at any time to the American people and it's perfectly fine.

And let's face it, he knew all about the meeting with the Russians and his son at Trump Tower since he so capably wrote the now infamous Magnitsky adoptions lie so easily.

As Greg Sargent told in yesterday's article, "Trump’s gaslighting is about to get a lot worse"

And it already has.