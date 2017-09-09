President Obama Drops Into D.C. Technology High School To Visit

Imagine if Trump was the one who dropped by -- and how little students would care:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama shocked students at a Washington school Friday by popping in to give them encouragement at the beginning of the new year.

"I do believe that most of the problems we have are going to be solved by you," Obama told a group of students from McKinley Technology High School, according to an Instagram video posted on his account after his unannounced visit.

In the video, a small group of students can be seen gasping in surprise as Obama walks into a room with a cheery "How's it going, everybody?"

The former president has made few public appearances since leaving the White House in January.

Obama will be attending a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee on September 27, only the second time he's publicly raised money for his party since leaving the White House. Obama attended a fundraiser hosted by former Attorney General Eric Holder for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee back in July.

District of Columbia Public Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson joined Obama at the school for a discussion with the students about their life goals, pursuing higher education and giving back to their communities.