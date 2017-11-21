Doug Jones' New Ad Uses Ivanka Trump's Words

Ivanka Trump's recent quote that "There's a special place in hell for people who prey on children" is used effectively in a new Doug Jones ad. Her father though would seem to disagree, as he's just endorsed Roy Moore for U.S. Senate. Or perhaps he just thinks Alabama is also a special place and that Roy Moore really is representative of the state's moral dysfunction. Whatever the case, sexual predators stick together.

Source: NY Mag

A new ad for Doug Jones, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Alabama, quotes Ivanka Trump and two Republican lawmakers denouncing Roy Moore, his Republican opponent, who has been accused of sexual misconduct involving several teenage girls.

The ad features Ivanka Trump, who said, “There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.” It also quotes Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who formerly occupied the seat Moore and Jones are vying for, and Republican Alabama senator Richard Shelby, who said that he will “absolutely not vote for Roy Moore.”