Hamilton Project: Thirteen facts about wage growth.

Plunderbund: Ohio voters need to purge the GOP elected officials who are purging the Buckeye State’s voter rolls.

Blue Jersey: Twenty-two year GOP Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen is suffering from the taint of Trump.

Mad Kane: The truth will not set Republicans free.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"it's going to cost me a fortune -- which is actually true." (Donald Trump, on his GOP tax proposal, September 2015.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.