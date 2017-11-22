Texas Teabagger Rep. Joe Barton Caught With His Pants Down -- Er, Off
Twitter is trending with reactions to the picture of Texas Congressman Joe Barton's junk, and the graphic text he sent to a woman. This story is developing:
Republican Texas State Rep Joe Barton has been texting unsolicited dick pics and videos of him jacking off to a woman.
Sexually explicit photo throws Joe Barton's congressional career into turmoilhttps://t.co/Tpge335WYt
— Sasha Fox (@second_sasha) November 22, 2017
Question: Should Joe Barton (R) Of Texas be forced to resign? pic.twitter.com/GxuRhWrtQl
— Barry Corindia (@barry_corindia) November 22, 2017
Texas Republican Joe Barton apologized Wednesday after a lewd photo (yes a penis pic) and text message surfaced on social media this week. The photos were sent to women he was having relationships with.
This man who preaches "family values" recently was divorced for 2nd time.
— Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) November 22, 2017
If you had "Joe Barton nude photo" on your "Awkward Thanksgiving political chat" bingo card, congrats https://t.co/inJgReJhaq
— Kelsey L. Hayes (@kelseylh) November 22, 2017
Me, on laptop: Joe Barton is trending.
Friend, on phone: Is he dead?
Me: I don't think so.
Friend: Sexual assault?
Me: I'm not sure, hold on.
Friend: Okay, I'm looking too.
Me: OH MY GOD.
Friend: NO NO NO
Me: DON'T LOOK AT THE PHOTOS JUST TRUST ME.
Friend: UGGGHHAHAAHNO! pic.twitter.com/7TEhVYY7Wg
— Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 22, 2017
We've reached the point where congressman sending nude selfies feels the need to note that his sexual relationships were with "other mature adult women." https://t.co/XqCxwQXUXW
— Paul Volpe (@pvolpe) November 22, 2017
Oh... Rep. Joe Barton's trending...
I wonder why... pic.twitter.com/7Y3UGVC4rR
— Matt McDaniel (@GovMatt) November 22, 2017
- oh, this Rep. Joe Barton? 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/8Qn5zRFteh
— HELL. YES. (@hellyestrader) November 22, 2017
I need to know who the hell is asking for nudes from Joe Barton pic.twitter.com/ZFmnrzNpyD
— Miss Mary (@Petrie____) November 22, 2017
The funniest thing about the Joe Barton texts is that
THIS HAPPENED 1:29 PM ON A TUESDAY 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O8fo4GXUv9
— Dale Cooper, FBI (@_DaleCooperFBI) November 22, 2017
Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas) is apologizing for not using "better judgment" after a nude photo of him surfaced on social media earlier this week, The Texas Tribune reported Wednesday.
This guy is a holier than thou asshole of the highest order. He's also dumber than a cactus. Bye pic.twitter.com/ZDXdZYJDL5↓ Story continues below ↓
— Terry Hannan (@terryhannan) November 22, 2017
Today's Installment of Republican Values™: Joe Barton (R-TX) - "The Twitter user who posted the naked shot and graphic text claims to also have several videos of Barton masturbating" https://t.co/HpPnGZdoCr pic.twitter.com/KUxOxHp5Xx
— This Is Not Normal (@NetworkJunkyz) November 22, 2017
So we have that to look forward to. Let us all give thanks!
