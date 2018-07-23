WATCH: Fox News Caught With Pants Down As They Host Wrong Democrat

The Fox News propaganda machine hit a snag this morning and it was glorious to behold.

Don't get me started about so-called Democrats supporting this so-called president's immigration policies in ANY way. See what happens? You get used by Fox News Propaganda to push baby cages.

But not this morning, because by accident Fox and Friends First connected with Barbara L'Italien, a Massachusetts Democrat who had no tolerance for babies in cages or any of the other racist BS Donald Trump brings to the immigration "debate."

And she suspected that...Trump was watching.

BARBARA L'ITALIEN: I’m actually here to speak directly to Donald Trump. I believe that what is happening at the border is wrong. I’m a mother of four, and I believe that separating kids from their parents is illegal and inhumane. We must stop abducting children and ripping them from their parents’ arms, stop putting kids in cages and stop making 3-year-olds defend themselves in court.

The Fox hosts were visibly horrified, not at the treatment of children by our government, but by the error their network made in allowing that truth out through their show.

The Truth is a virus, Fox News. I hope we see more of this.