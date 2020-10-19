Media Bites
YIKES! Jeffrey Toobin Caught With His Pants Down -- Literally

It is unclear how or why Jeffrey Toobin's penis was...out...during a work Zoom call.
By Red Painter
Sometimes you read a tweet and don't really know what to say or do or feel because it is just to disturbing and weird. That is how I felt when I read this one:

Vice broke the story right around lunchtime, just in time to make everyone's appetites go away. The penis flashing incident occured during a zoom call last week between members of The New Yorker and WNYC radio.

Toobin put out a statement, saying:

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video."

Toobin has been suspended from the New Yorker.

Twitter ERUPTED:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

DYING.

My feelings:

I have so many questions. For example, was he naked the whole time? Or did he just have no bottoms on? DId he strip? Or did he just pull it out? And WHY? How did he not know his camera was on?

Reminds too many of us of poor Elaine in this Seinfeld episode:

But really, I do not want answers. Because this is just gross. Keep your junk in your pants, people.

