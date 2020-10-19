YIKES! Jeffrey Toobin Caught With His Pants Down -- Literally

Sometimes you read a tweet and don't really know what to say or do or feel because it is just to disturbing and weird. That is how I felt when I read this one:

Jeffrey Toobin suspended by New Yorker for pulling his dick out on work call, says he did not realize camera was onhttps://t.co/IYEjiAB6g5 — Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) October 19, 2020

Vice broke the story right around lunchtime, just in time to make everyone's appetites go away. The penis flashing incident occured during a zoom call last week between members of The New Yorker and WNYC radio.

Toobin put out a statement, saying:

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video."

Toobin has been suspended from the New Yorker.

Twitter ERUPTED:

the new game is to replace every new yorker cartoon caption with "Jeffrey Toobin took his dick out on a Zoom call." pic.twitter.com/NkuxsTJtxs — Ryan 'Follow @SecretBase' Simmons (@rysimmons) October 19, 2020

Are we discussing this Jeffrey Toobin Zoom Peen thing or nah?



Because... I have questions. His explanation doesn't make any sense, obviously, but even beyond that. — April (@ReignOfApril) October 19, 2020

Secretary Clinton we have Jeffery Toobin on zoom for you pic.twitter.com/HTYedHPbs7 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 19, 2020

Uh... @CNN... I'm available to pinch hit during this important time for Court analysis. Johnson free. https://t.co/J3RGAc48qf — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 19, 2020

Part 1:

The Jeffrey Toobin incident isn't really that big a thing: CNN always knew, with him, they were getting a package deal. — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) October 19, 2020

Part 2:

This tweet is junk — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 19, 2020

Part 3:

Can you two stop jerking around and get back to work? — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 19, 2020

DYING.

My feelings:

The Toobin incident. Man. I feel bad for everyone involved. Literally everyone. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) October 19, 2020

I am proud to say that my boobs have never popped out during a zoom call. — Red (@Redpainter1) October 19, 2020

I have so many questions. For example, was he naked the whole time? Or did he just have no bottoms on? DId he strip? Or did he just pull it out? And WHY? How did he not know his camera was on?

Reminds too many of us of poor Elaine in this Seinfeld episode:

But really, I do not want answers. Because this is just gross. Keep your junk in your pants, people.