CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Rudy Giuliani Caught With His Hands In His Pants On The Borat 2 Movie

Guys.

I don't even know how to start this post, honestly.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan comes out on Friday on Amazon Prime and reviewers are saying this movie is B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

One of the craziest parts of the movie involves Donald Trump's cybersecurity expert and total BFF (and future cellmate), Big Rudy G. In the scene, Rudy is filmed in a hotel room with his hands down his pants, apparently touching himself in a (gag) sexual manner (vomit sounds) while laying on a bed while an actress playing Borat's daughter talks to him while in the role of a journalist.

The set up is as follows: She interviewed Rudy for a conservative news program and then agreed to get a drink in the hotel room. Pretty much as soon as they get in the room, Rudy prepares his soldier for business, reaching into his pants. INSTANTLY Borat enters the room, screaming: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

Rudy had no comment.

But, back in July, when the segment was filmed, Rudy called the NYPD to report a man entering his hotel room, screaming. The police found no crime had been committed.

Twitter. ERUPTED:

Borat ends career of dead-handed dumbass Rudy Giuliani pic.twitter.com/XNdI9U3khz — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) October 21, 2020

Borat duped Rudy Giuliani. Think about how easily other countries could put this doofus in an uncompromising situation. Then remember how close he is to the president. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 21, 2020

how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/YjOXVJtyYF — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 21, 2020

I just watched the Borat/Giuliani scene....



My God.... — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 21, 2020

Yeah the Borat thing is hilarious but can you imagine what professionally trained GRU and FSB assets could get out of Giuliani? He’s a counterintelligence nightmare. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) October 21, 2020

OMFG! Guiliani on camera masturbating in front of a woman who was playing a 15 y/o girl.



Vanity Fair: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Brings Back Borat, With His Daughter in Tow https://t.co/3Rp1vLnPmx pic.twitter.com/AKv2Bs1yLk — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) October 21, 2020

the Borat rollout marketing is unparalleled — Katherine Krueger (@kath_krueger) October 21, 2020

The funniest part is that Rudy thought a super hot woman in her early 20's would want to have sex with his denture wearing, mothball smelling, pinky finger wearing, wrinkly old a$$.