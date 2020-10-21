Politics
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Rudy Giuliani Caught With His Hands In His Pants On The Borat 2 Movie

Worse yet, the girl in the room while he has his hand down his pants turns out to be an actress playing Borat's underage daughter.
By Red Painter
Guys.

I don't even know how to start this post, honestly.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan comes out on Friday on Amazon Prime and reviewers are saying this movie is B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

One of the craziest parts of the movie involves Donald Trump's cybersecurity expert and total BFF (and future cellmate), Big Rudy G. In the scene, Rudy is filmed in a hotel room with his hands down his pants, apparently touching himself in a (gag) sexual manner (vomit sounds) while laying on a bed while an actress playing Borat's daughter talks to him while in the role of a journalist.

The set up is as follows: She interviewed Rudy for a conservative news program and then agreed to get a drink in the hotel room. Pretty much as soon as they get in the room, Rudy prepares his soldier for business, reaching into his pants. INSTANTLY Borat enters the room, screaming: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

Rudy had no comment.

But, back in July, when the segment was filmed, Rudy called the NYPD to report a man entering his hotel room, screaming. The police found no crime had been committed.

Twitter. ERUPTED:

The funniest part is that Rudy thought a super hot woman in her early 20's would want to have sex with his denture wearing, mothball smelling, pinky finger wearing, wrinkly old a$$.

