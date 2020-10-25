Politics
Michael Cohen: 'Rudy Is Just A Moron' And An 'Absolute Joke'

Talking to Maria Teresa Kumar about the Trump's personal attorney's turn in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Trump's former attorney skewers Giuliani as a drunk, easily bought, and a moron.
On AM Joy, Michael Cohen laughed at the ease with which Rudy Giuliani fell into Sacha Baron Cohen's trap for the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm movie released on Friday. Amidst this humiliating, career-ending absurdity, Giuliani is still trying to pedal the delusion that he is a serious international player who is receiving info from Ukraine about Hunter Biden. Maria Teresa Kumar asked Cohen about it, and his response left no room for debate.

COHEN: Yeah, first of all, I don't believe it. As far as I'm concerned, Rudy is an absolute joke. A man who was once "America's Mayor" is now the laughingstock of not just the country, but the world. I mean, to get played like that, he's a liability to the campaign, he's a liability to Donald Trump. He's a liability to the United States of America. The man is easily capable of being bought.

First of all, I've said this before, he drinks too much. When you drink too much, especially if you are going to get yourself involved into that world, they realize that you have a weakness and they will jump right on that weakness, and that's how somebody like Rudy Giuliani will get caught with his pants open laying down on bed for a Borat movie. I mean, he's a moron. There's no other way to describe it. Rudy is just a moron.

It's worth watching the whole clip, though, because Kumar then asks about how this ends, regarding Donald Trump. Cohen explains that while he won't leave the White House voluntarily, it will end very badly for Trump, and it will indeed end. "We're all just tired of the nonsense. And we really do just want to go back to a much more peaceful way of life. The only way to do that is to rid ourselves of Captain Chaos."

We may rid ourselves of Captain Chaos, but as Kumar rightly pushes back, we won't be able to go back to our old way or life, nor should we. As she put it, "We need to rebuild."

