WATCH: Georgia State Rep. Jason Spencer 'Boratted'

Georgia Republican state representative Jason Spencer (you’re already cringing, aren’t you?) might be a name you remember from the past.

Spencer is the tinker toy brained dude who issued threats of violence against anybody who threatened to remove Confederate monuments on the grounds of the state capitol.

“People in South Georgia are people of action, not drama.” He then writes, “They will go missing in the Okefenokee. Too many necks, they are red around here. Don’t say I didn’t warn you about ’em.”

He later apologized for it. But, not for being dumb.

Last year he introduced legislation aimed at Muslim women, saying they could not cover their faces in public.

Now here is the part where I tell you that even if we impeach Donald Trump, we are still gonna share the same country with guys like Spencer. That makes my head hurt.

But, there is a small measure of justice.

Spencer got Boratted. Sasha Baron Cohen visited Spencer in Georgia.

Cohen convinced Spencer to scream the “N” word over and over, asked him to pretend to be a Chinese tourist and got him to bare his buttocks and chase him while screaming “I’ll touch you. I’ll make you a homosexual. Drop that gun! U.S.A! U.S.A!”

You can see the video above. And while everybody in Georgia is acting shocked, shocked I tell you, that Spencer would behave this way because they never expected something like this from a known homophobic racist guy in Georgia. Never expected it and they are stunned.

Hellfire, Georgia full damn well knew what this guy was. All Borat did was put it on teevee.

You’re gonna love this part.

Gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, who faces off with Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle in a run-off election on Tuesday, also issued this statement on Spencer’s appearance: “Rep. Spencer’s words and behavior are hurtful, insensitive, and completely unacceptable. At the very least, he should issue a public apology for this shameful incident.” Kemp also removed Spencer from his endorsement list.

See how outraged he is? He removed a known racist homophobe from his endorsement list.

Oh Lord help us.