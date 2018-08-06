Sacha Baron Cohen Gets Joe Arpaio To Admit He'd Service Trump

Sacha Baron Cohen is so good at turning mindlessness into an art form. Check out this interview with Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Via Phoenix New Times:

On the new show's fourth episode, Arpaio was interviewed by one of Cohen's new characters, OMGWhizzBoyOMG, a Finnish man in a flower shirt with red hair. Cohen, in character, asks, "If Donald Trump calls you up after this and says 'Sheriff Joe, I want to offer you an amazing blowjob, would you say yes?'" To which Arpaio replies, "I may have to say yes."

[...] That's not the only thing Arpaio said, though. During the four-minute interview, the two talked about guns (Arpaio wore a tie with a gun on it) and then Arpaio sternly talked to a Shopkins' D'lish Donut – from Moose Toys – about gun ownership. According to OMGWhizzBoyOMG, D'lish is anti-guns. Arpaio then procedes to tell D'lish "bad guys are going to get their guns, and it's going to kill you."

They discussed other sexual acts like the alleged Donald Trump golden shower (for those who don't know, it's a sexual act involving urinating on another person), about which Arpaio said it wouldn't surprise him if Trump has had a golden shower, and handjobs.