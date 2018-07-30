Sacha Baron Cohen Uses 'Pedophile Detector' On Roy Moore

Guess what happens:



When former GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore sat down for an interview with a man who claimed to be a technology expert from Israel, he clearly had no idea he was actually talking to comedian Sacha Baron Cohen for the Showtime program, “Who Is America?”

After all, Moore said he was “honored” to meet Cohen, who was disguised as anti-terror expert Gen. Erran Morad.

The interview began somewhat plausibly with Cohen saying that Israel had developed a way to use seismic waves to detect tunnels that Hamas was using to launch terrorist attacks. However, the technology was later adapted to identify perpetrators of sexual misconduct, Cohen said. He then claimed that pedophiles, in particular, secreted a certain enzyme that could be detected by an electronic wand.