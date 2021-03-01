Baron Cohen Thanks 'Co-Star' Rudy Giuliani At Golden Globes

At Sunday Night's virtual Golden Globes award show, Best Comedy winner Sacha Baron Cohen didn't forget the little people.

Or, to be specific, one little person: Rudy Giuliani.

You may recall that Rudy was featured prominently in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’.

After thanking the "all-white Hollywood Foreign Press" (Really? Yes, really.)

Then the Borat actor/writer/director thanked his co-star Rudy Giuliani, without whom “this film could not have been possible.”

Baron Cohen called Rudy "a fresh new talent, who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius.”

“Who could get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible. Our movie was just the beginning for him. Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films, hits like 'Four Seasons Landscaping,' 'Hair Dye Another Day', and the courtroom drama 'A Very Public Fart.'”

Congratulations for both the Golden Globe and best speech of the night, Sacha Baron Cohen.