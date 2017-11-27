Breitbart Editor Quotes Ringo Starr's 'You're Sixteen' To Defend Roy Moore

Seeing CNN's Chris Cuomo look of bewilderment at Joel Pollak and then say, "you can't be serious," after he used words from a Ringo Starr song to defend Roy Moore says it all about how far down the rabbit hole Moore supporters will go to defend the act of statutory rape.

And having a Breitbart editor on their morning show is how far down CNN will go for clickbait.

Earlier this morning CNN's Chris Cuomo's interviewed Breitbart Senior editor Joel Pollack and the topic was on Trump's support of Roy Moore.

After almost a half-dozen women have claimed sexual misconduct of some sort against the embattled former Judge, Pollack claimed what Trump was doing made sense since liberals are worse than alleged pedophiles.

And as usual, Mooreophiles complain about the timing of the blockbuster Washington Post story about Moore's alleged predilections with underage girls. It's a shame they don't feel the same way towards Democratic politicians.

Joel agreed that most of the times women have been credible witnesses when they alleged sexual misconduct of some sort, but with the caveat of "not always."

Cuomo told him that they've never seen a case where five different women came forward and were found to be false.

Pollak immediately played the Bill Clinton card.

Cuomo hemmed him in and said that he's saying it's OK to vote for Roy Moore as a Christian because sometimes the accusations are false "was not backed up by fact."

"You can't come up with a single case where women in this volume have been exposed as part of a conspiracy to undermine a man running for office," Cuomo said.

Pollak replied, "You talk volume, you started by saying allegations of child molestation. Right now there's one single allegation of a woman who was under the legal age."

Cuomo replied, "Arguably two. You had the other one 16, 17, she wasn't a minor, but she was very young to have somebody who is that age come on her, let alone if it was an unwanted touching known as assault."

And then Pollak smiled and made a fool of himself.

Joel said, "In 1973 Ringo Starr hit #1 in the Billboard charts with a song, 'You're 16, you're beautiful, and you're mine,' -- he was 30 something at the time, singing about a 16-year-old. You want to take away Ringo Starr's -- achievement "

A shocked Cuomo said, "You can't be serious."

Pollak said, "You can't be serious."

Cuomo, "I'm dead serious. You think that Ringo Starr's song is supposed to be a nod towards allowing 30-year-old men to teenagers on teenagers?"

He continued, "You don't believe that, Joel. You're a parent. You don't believe that."

That's exactly what he did.

First of all, Ringo did not write the song, he remade it.

I recorded a few tracks for Ringo years ago and I know he would never have imagined his version would be used by a man to defend statutory rape by a political candidate.

That song was a lot of fun back in the day if you were a teenager, and we bought the records, Joel.

You know Pollak thought about using that song before he came on-air and that makes it even worse.

How much lower can Republicans go?