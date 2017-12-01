Fox Refuses To Air Ad About How GOP Tax Plan Benefits Trump Family

Fox News has a fishy explanation for refusing to air an ad showing that the Republican tax plan benefits Donald Trump and his family to the tune of a billion dollars.

Politico reported that the ad is “part of a six-figure buy from the Not One Penny campaign, a coalition of progressive organizations working against the proposal.”

In the ad, a Trump look-alike is shown tweeting while sitting in a golf cart. A voice-over says, “A president who tells it like it is, that’s what America needs. But when it’s time for Trump to explain why his tax plan gives a big cut to the wealthy, including lucrative breaks for golf course owners and cuts for rich heirs — all worth more than a billion dollars for Trump and his family — why is this president suddenly at a loss for words?”

According to Politico, Fox turned down the ad because of “a policy against taking ads featuring political impersonators." The network said it has also turned down an ad featuring a Hillary Clinton impersonator.

But Think Progress is suspicious: “[I]f that’s true, the policy must be relatively new,” the news site notes, because “in 2011, Fox Business Channel prominently featured an Obama impersonator during a special broadcast featuring John Stossel.”

One thing is indisputable. Despite his claim to the contrary, Trump and his family stand to handsomely benefit from the tax plan while most Americans would not.

Think Progress explains:

Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns makes it hard to determine precisely how much he and his family stand to gain if the Republican tax plan becomes law, but recently analyses from NBC and the New York Times both found that the Trumps will save more than $1 billion. On Thursday, the Washington Post rated Trump’s claim that the tax plan will cost him “a fortune” as a “Four Pinocchio” whopper.

This is the second anti-Trump ad Fox has refused to run recently. Late last month, it pulled an ad calling for Trump’s impeachment after he complained about it.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Above is the Not One Penny ad Fox doesn’t want to air. Feel free to share widely!

Crossposted at News Hounds.

We watch Fox so you don't have to!