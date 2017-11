How many lies can you fit into one statement? John McCain pushes the envelope:

NEW: Sen. John McCain announces support of Senate GOP tax bill: "This is not a perfect bill, but it is one that would deliver much-needed reform to our tax code, grow the economy, and help Americans keep more of their hard-earned money.” pic.twitter.com/PNUAm9J86t — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 30, 2017

So much for leaving a legacy of honor and integrity.