This protester is a hero for doing her best to properly inform Fox News viewers of how bad this tax bill is for them.

Twitter was lit:

That's not a protester. That's just an American telling the truth to a paid propagandist. — Xboxershorts (@Xboxershorts) December 19, 2017

FOX will go down in history as the propaganda station that lead Trumps followers into believing they will win with this tax reform bullshit.I hope someday FOX will have to pay for bamboozling Americans for $,just like Republican https://t.co/wSGJxOIMNj is making $ off #taxscam — shawna sick (@slpage63) December 19, 2017

Jesus Steve Doocy procreated? — Nevin McMullin (@BirdBrain2017) December 19, 2017

Aren’t news outlets supposed to interview people.... — Chucky A (@pyledog495) December 19, 2017

Some people noted that it looks like the cameraman shoved her. You watch and decide for yourself.

I think every Fox "News" live shot should be interrupted this way.