White House Adviser Scorches 'Absurd' Peter Doocy In Fox News Interview

White House adviser Cedric Richmond appeared on Fox News over the weekend where he blasted correspondent Peter Doocy for asking President Joe Biden "absurd" questions about migrant families.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Bill Hemmer presented video of Doocy grilling the president about payouts to migrant families who lost a child due to the policies of former President Donald Trump's administration. At the time, Doocy suggested that some migrant families may plot to have a child taken away from them in hopes of getting money from the U.S. government.

Doocy said that the payments might "incentivize" families to want to lose children in exchange for money.

"The question was from a Fox reporter asking about whether compensation for being separated and losing a child would be an incentive to come to America," Richmond told Hemmer. "And what [Biden] was saying, that was an absurd question from the beginning."

"No one is coming somewhere to lose their child, to be separated from their loved one," he continued. "And the question is so insensitive, disrespectful that that's what he was commenting to. And I would ask the question of you whether you support that? I mean, at some point, we cannot with a straight face say that parents are willing to separate from a child for a dollar amount. That's just not true and we should not talk like that."

Hemmer, however, declined to answer Richmond's question.