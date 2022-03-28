Biden Schools 'Silly' Peter Doocy For Misquoting Him

Doocy must like being smacked down by the Biden administration.
By John AmatoMarch 28, 2022

During questions after his prepared remarks on the newly-revealed budget, President Biden slapped down Fox News' Peter Doocy, who seemed to be helping Putin when he demanded to know what "significant response" Biden would take if Russia used chemical weapons against Ukraine.

Doocy was haranguing President Biden for telling the world exactly how he felt about Vladimir Putin, claiming the world wasn't taking the US seriously because Biden was "walking back" things.

Doocy began putting worlds in the president's mouth when he phrased the question, "It sounded like you said."

"The last couple of days, it sounded like you told U.S. troops they were going to Ukraine. It sounded like you said the United States could use a chemical weapon and it sounded like you were calling for regime change in Russia. we know --"

Biden would have none of it and corrected his misquotes.

Then Doocy threw another Hail Mary.

Doocy said, "And when you said that chemical weapon use by Russia would trigger a response in kind--"

"It will trigger a significant response," Biden replied evenly.

"What does that mean?" Doocy asked.

"I’m not going to tell you," Biden laughed. Why would I tell you? You gotta be silly."

Doocy meekly asked, "The world wants to know?"

"The world wants to know a lot of things," Biden shot back. "I'm not telling them what the response would be. Then Russia knows the response."

Doocy looked pretty disheveled after Biden's schooling, as he slowly sat back down.

