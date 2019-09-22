Watch Joe Biden Turn The Tables On Fox Reporter Trying To Make Ukraine Whistleblower Story About Biden’s Son

Fox reporter Peter Doocy’s attempt to wring some pro-Trump propaganda out of the Trump-incriminating Ukraine whistleblower story didn’t go as he hoped and that’s because Joe Biden immediately seized control of the conversation and turned the tables.

Whatever else you think of Biden, other Democrats could take a good lesson here about how to handle a Fox News interview. Spoiler alert: never let the interviewer have control of the discussion.

Like Trump, Doocy tried to turn the very damning revelations that are drip, drip, dripping out about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son, into a story about his son, even though there appears to be no there there.

But kudos to Biden for handling this perfectly.

It began with Doocy asking Biden, “How many times have you spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?”

Biden said he never has. So Doocy tried to follow up with a gotcha. “And so how do you know…” he began.

Biden cut him off and went on a strong offense:

BIDEN: Here’s what I know, I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him the question, why is he on the phone with a foreign leader trying to intimidate a foreign leader, if that’s what happened, that’s appear what happened, you should be looking at Trump. … Ask the right question.

Watch the exchange from this Saturday above, via CNN.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)

Published with permission from News Hounds.