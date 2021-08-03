Politics
Psaki Drop-Kicks Doocy's Absurd Cuomo Questions Like The Pro She Is

Enjoy Psaki's daily Doocy dunk, wherein he demonstrates an impressive inability to retain any information whatsoever.
By Aliza Worthington
Shorter Peter Doocy/Jen Psaki daily interaction:

DOOCY: I know this is a stupid question and I will ask it anyway.
PSAKI: You are a f*cking moron.

Today, Doocy did that first part twice! But in between, he managed to wedge in a segment during which Psaki absolutely pantses him, Trump, and Bill Barr in the span of seven seconds.

"I know that the president is gonna speak a little bit about his thoughts on this attorney general report in New York, but in February, he invited Gov. Cuomo to the White House for the next Governors' Conference. Does that invitation still stand?" asked Baby Doocy.

"I think I'll let the president speak to his views later this afternoon," came the predictable answer from Psaki.

"Okay, and then the Justice Department recently dropped its civil rights investigation into Gov. Cuomo's handling of the COVID nursing home deaths. Does the administration want the Justice Department to initiate a civil rights investigation into these harassment allegations revealed today?" asked Doocy, showing that he really has no idea how a justice department is supposed to work.

"We do something new here, that feels foreign from the last four years, and allow the Justice Department to act independently on investigations," answered Psaki. So smooth. Does it even register with Doocy that he's been demolished? Signs point to no.

Then it's idiotic question he knows will get no answer, part deux:

"Okay, and the New York attorney general says about the Cuomo accusers that, "I believe them." Does the president believe them?"

"Again, the president's gonna speak to this later this afternoon, so I will point you to his comments, and I'm sure you will all be tuning in, and he said he'd take some questions."

It's the verbal equivalent of "as per my previous email," which is the professional equivalent of, "Are you capable or retaining any of the information I gave you not 30 seconds ago?"

